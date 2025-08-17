INSTANT REACTION: Reds Rally to Stop Brewers Winning Streak, Avoid Series Sweep

Inside The Reds

The Reds needed this win.

Aug 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays (12) high fives teammates after scoring on a RBI double hit by outfielder Noelvi Marte (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- It wasn't without drama and frustration, but the Reds found a way to win against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday to avoid the sweep and stop the Brewers 14-game winning streak.

Austin Hays's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th gave the Reds a 3-2 win and lifted them to 65-60 on the season. (The New York Mets play Sunday night against the Seattle Mariners, so the Reds are one game back of the third NL Wild Card at the time this story was published).

The Reds still have not been swept in a series this season, although they were two outs away in the bottom of the ninth after the Brewers took the lead in the top of the ninth.

Let's look at the key takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 Reds win over the Brewers.

Another Drama-Filled Ninth Inning

For the second straight game, Reds closer Emilio Pagan blew the save.

This time, Brewers catcher William Contreras clubbed a two-run home-run just over the left-center field wall.

But in the bottom of the ninth, the Reds rallied to tie the game on a Jose Trevino RBI single. The Reds put runners on second and third with one out and loaded the bases with two outs, but they could not bring the winning run home as TJ Friedl popped out to short.

Andrew Abbott's Shutout Gem

The Reds left-handed ace was in All-Star form Sunday afternoon, pitching seven shutout innings.

In those seven innings, Abbott allowed just four hits and no walks. He struck out seven Brewers hitters, throwing 61 of his 92 pitches for strikes.

This is the kind of control that makes Abbott the Reds ace. Not allowing any walks against the Brewers is outstanding. That limited what the Brewers could do offensively.

Abbott will make his next start Saturday in Arizona.

Notes And Observations

  • Graham Ashcraft pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the Reds. He earned the win and is now 7-4 this season.
  • The Reds are now 3-8 in extra inning-games this season.
  • Cincinnati went 3-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.
  • Milwaukee went 0-5 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
  • Cincinnati is now 3-7 against Milwaukee this season.
  • Austin Hays and Noelvi Marte each had two hits.
  • Reds hitters struck out just seven times and walked four times.
  • Brewers left-hander Jose Quintana pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out four. He threw 98 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Scoring Summary

Bottom 7th
CIN: Jose Trevino RBI sacrafice fly (Reds lead 1-0)

Top 9th
MIL: William Contreras two-run home run (13) (Brewers lead 2-1)

Bottom 9th
CIN: Jose Trevino RBI single (Tied 2-2)

Bottom 10th
CIN: Austin Hays walk-off single (Reds win 3-2)

On Deck

For the first time since early April, the Reds will head to the West Coast for a nine-game road trip encompassing three series against the Anaheim Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. There will be an off day this Thursday in between the Angles and Diamondbacks series.

First up, the Reds will battle the Anaheim Angels Monday-Wednesday. All three games will be at 9:38 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. Monday's game will also be nationally broadcasted on FS1, while Wednesday's game will be on national television outside the Cincinnati and Los Angeles markets on MLB Network.

Right-hander Brady Singer (10-9, 4.31 ERA), right-hander Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.47 ERA), and right-hander Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.73 ERA) will start for the Reds Monday-Wednesday in that order.

The Angels will start right-hander Victor Mederos (0-0, 5.63 ERA), right-hander Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.88 ERA) and left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.52 ERA) Monday-Wednesday.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

