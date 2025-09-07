INSTANT REACTION: Sal Stewart's First MLB Home Run Paces Reds to 6-3 Win Over Mets
CINCINNATI -- While this season has become frustrating for the Reds, Saturday had some bright spots.
On a night where the club honored legnedary play-by-play announcer Marty Brennaman, the Reds No. 1 prospect homered for the first time in his big league career.
It was the start of a night where the Reds beat the New York Mets 6-3 to get back to .500 at 71-71.
Sal Stewart's First Big League Homer
Stewart has a bright future with this Reds team. That's a positive from a season that has gotten away from the Reds the last two weeks.
The Reds' No. 1 prospect and recent call-up homered Saturday night for the first time in his career. It was a deep fly ball to center field.
With as much uncertainty as there is surrounding the Reds organization, Stewart should be on the roster on Opening Day in March.
Lucky 13
Reds right-hander Brady Singer got the win Saturday night for his team-leading 13th of the season.
It was a solid outing for the Reds right-hander, who had to battle through four walks to get through six innings. He threw 99 pitches, with 58 for strikes. Singer also had five strikeouts Saturday night.
This One Belongs To Marty
Prior to the game, Reds Hall of Famer and Baseball Hall of Famer broadcaster Marty Brennaman was honored with a statue outside Great American Ball Park.
The 2000 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, which inducts broadcasters into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Marty called Reds games for 46 years.
In his career, Marty was named Ohio Sportscaster of the Year 16 times and is a member of both the NSSA and National Radio Halls of Fame.
Marty will always be remembered for his signature phrase "And this one belongs to the Reds."
On Deck
The Reds and Mets wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon.
Right-hander Hunter Greene (5-4, 2.70 ERA) will start against Mets right-hander Brandon Sproat, who will be making his MLB debut.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
