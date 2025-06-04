INSTANT REACTION: TJ Friedl's Late Game Heroics Lead Reds to 4-2 Win Over Brewers
CINCINNATI -- TJ Friedl robbed Milwaukee Brewers pinch hitter Jake Bauers of a game-tying two-run home-run with two outs in the top of the ninth to preserve the Reds 4-2 win Tuesday night.
The Reds finally generated some late-inning magic on Tuesday night, scoring a run in both the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings to break a 2-2 tie.
Hunter Greene pitched a solid and hard-fought five innings, and the Reds bullpen pitched four shutout innings to nail down the 30th win of the season and tie the series with the Brewers.
Let's look at some key takeaways from Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.
TJ Friedl saves the day and maybe more
Friedl's home run robbery is as good as it gets. Two outs, ninth inning, if the ball clears the wall it's a home run and the game is tied. But Friedl caught the ball, and the Reds got a much-needed win against their arch-rival Brewers.
This is a win that can energize a ball club that came in struggling and without a lot of energy. Being able to win a close game against a team that had won eight straight coming into Tuesday night is a confidence booster for the Reds. Having a highlight reel play to seal the win is icing on the cake.
Hunter Greene battles to get through five innings
Greene got through five innings on Tuesday night, but it didn't come easily. He had to throw 85 pitches and work out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the second. Sixty-two of his 85 pitches Tuesday night for strikes.
The Reds right-hander said he felt something in his groin during his start Tuesday, which is why he only went five innings. Hopefully, it isn't something significant
Reds bullpen steps up
Four Reds relievers pitched four scoreless innings to secure the win on Tuesday. The only Brewers runner to reach was Caleb Durbin, reaching on an error by Elly De La Cruz in the ninth.
Scott Barlow, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan needed just a combined 49 pitches to get through the sixth through ninth innings. Ashcraft earned the win for his fourth of the season, and Pagan saved his 15th game of the season.
Tyler Stephenson homers again
Friedl's home run robbery will be the most talked about play from this game, but Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson homered agin Tuesday night that got the Reds on the board to tie the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth.
Stephenson now has five home runs on the season, and he appears to have regained his power stroke that can really give this Reds lineup a boost.
Notes and observations
- Matt McLain went 1-4 with a double, and he also had a great catch on a line drive that was 105 miles per hour off the bat.
- Will Benson homered in the eighth for his eighth home run of the season.
- Spencer Steer went 2-4 on Tuesday night
- Cincinnati was 1-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base Tuesday night. Milwaukee was 1-6 and left seven runners on base.
On deck
Can the Reds finally win the rubber match of a three-game series? It's the proverbial question with this team, and they will have another chance Wednesday afternoon against the Brewers. Andrew Abbott (5-0, 1.51 ERA) will start for the Reds, while the Brewers have not named a starter for Wednesday.
First pitch is at 12:40 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW.
