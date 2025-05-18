Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Will Benson Hits Two Home Runs, Reds Beat Guardians 3-1

The Reds are back to .500 on the season.

Alex Frank

May 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (30) hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, winning 3-1 and earning their fourth straight win overall.

Most importantly, Sunday's win puts the Reds back at .500 on the season at 24-24.

Let's look at the ket takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 win for the Reds over the Guardians.

Will Benson Does It Again

Will Benson led the offense with two more home runs on Sunday. He has now hit four home runs in his last five games, becoming the first Reds player to do that since Joey Votto in 2021.

Benson has multiple hits in three of his last four games, including three on Sunday against Cleveland. Since being recalled from AAA, the Reds' 26-year-old is 8-22 at the plate.

Andrew Abbott's Impressive Outing

Even though he left after five innings, Abbott still pitched well on Sunday. In his five innings, the Reds left-hander struck out five Guardians hitters and kept them off the scoreboard. Of his 96 piches, 61 were for strikes. The Guardians, despite drawing three walks, could only muster four hits off Abbott, who got his first win in the month of May on Sunday.

Bullpen Comes Through Again

What an effort from not only the entire Reds bullpen Sunday, but, particularly, Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagan were stellar in the sweep-clinching game. With both of them pitching in their third straight ball games, the two right-handers combined to throw 42 pitches that included 31 strikes.

Pagan, in particular, had to battle hard in the top of the ninth against the top of the Guardians lineup. He threw 29 pitches, but he worked around a leadoff double and one-out, infield hit to strike out Carlos Santana and WIll Brennan to end the game.

Pagan, who now has 12 saves on the season, picked up saves in each of the three games this weekend. That's 25 percent of his total saves on the season, and the Reds closer was put into some high leverage situations this weekend. He pitched the ninth inning with the Reds up just 5-4 on Friday, and then came on in the ninth when the Reds had a 3-1 lead.

The Reds starting pitching is what will carry this team through 162 games. But the bullpen's ability to finish off games is what may be the difference maker this season.

Notes and Notes

  • The Guardians went just 3-21 with runners in scoring position in the three-game series.
  • The Reds bullpen allowed just three runs in the three games against Cleveland, and that's with a bullpen day in Saturday's game.
  • Cincinnati's three-game sweep over Cleveland is their first over the Guardians since 2012.

On Deck

The Reds will head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates Monday-Wednesday. Cincinnati swept Pittsburgh back on April 11-13 in the Queen City. Nick Lodolo (Monday), Nick Martinez (Tuesday) and Brady Singer (Wednesday) will be on the mound for the Reds, making it a great opportunity to get multiple games over .500. Pittsburgh sits just 15-32 on the season, and they have changed manager since last playing the Reds.


Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis