Hot-Hitting Reds Outfielder Still Projected to Miss Opening Day Roster in Latest Prediction

Opening Day is just 10 days away and the roster decisions are getting more and more difficult.

One of the most competitive roster battles still unfolding is for the final two position-player spots. At this point, it appears the race could come down to Nathaniel Lowe, JJ Bleday, and Will Benson.

In his third and latest roster prediction, The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans predicted that Bleday will be left off the Opening Day roster, while Lowe and Benson will both make it.

"If Lowe makes the team, that leaves Benson, Bleday, Dunn, and Hinds for the final roster spot," Rosecrans wrote. "The lack of lefties gives Benson, Bleday, and Lowe a leg up. Any combo of two of the three is possible, but the call here goes to Lowe and option Bleday."

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Depth is a Good Thing

Mar 5, 2026; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Will Benson (30) hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bleday is slashing .294/.351/.529 with four extra-base hits and two walks in 37 plate appearances this spring. While it would be a disappointment for him to get sent down, there is no easy decision here.

“There are a lot of options right now,” Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “We’ve got to figure those out. We’re certainly not there yet. We’ve got some figuring to do, which is a good thing.”

Lowe most likely has an opt-out in his deal if he doesn't make the roster, whereas Benson and Bleday both have minor league options left.

The Reds have much more depth heading into the 2026 season than they've had in years past, which is a fantastic problem to have.

You can view The Athletic's full roster projection here.

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