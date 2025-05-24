"It's Time to Put on a Show For Them" - Elly De La Cruz Has Huge Game in Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Victory Over Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park behind a huge day at the plate from Elly De La Cruz.
In the first inning, Cubs starting pitcher Collin Rea got behind De La Cruz with two fastballs that just missed outside. Rea tried to sneak a 2-0 fastball over the middle of the plate and De La Cruz hammered it 110 mph into the left field seats for his team-leading ninth home run of the season.
"I was just looking for a pitch to hit," De La Cruz said postgame. "If he threw my pitch, I was ready to hit it."
De La Cruz seems to perform under the big lights. There were 40,409 fans in attendance on Saturday afternoon.
"I love it, I love it." De La Cruz continued. "When the game started, I saw the big crowd and said it's time to put on a show for them."
Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned how big De La Cruz's first-inning home run was.
"It helped my energy," Francona said. "It's nice to score first and then kind of tack on a little bit because they're dangerous offensively."
The Reds will look to win the series on Sunday.
You can listen to De La Cruz and Francona's full interview below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast