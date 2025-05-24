Inside The Reds

"It's Time to Put on a Show For Them" - Elly De La Cruz Has Huge Game in Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Victory Over Cubs

Elly De La Cruz had four RBis on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a homer in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a homer in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park behind a huge day at the plate from Elly De La Cruz.

In the first inning, Cubs starting pitcher Collin Rea got behind De La Cruz with two fastballs that just missed outside. Rea tried to sneak a 2-0 fastball over the middle of the plate and De La Cruz hammered it 110 mph into the left field seats for his team-leading ninth home run of the season.

"I was just looking for a pitch to hit," De La Cruz said postgame. "If he threw my pitch, I was ready to hit it."

De La Cruz seems to perform under the big lights. There were 40,409 fans in attendance on Saturday afternoon.

"I love it, I love it." De La Cruz continued. "When the game started, I saw the big crowd and said it's time to put on a show for them."

Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned how big De La Cruz's first-inning home run was.

"It helped my energy," Francona said. "It's nice to score first and then kind of tack on a little bit because they're dangerous offensively."

The Reds will look to win the series on Sunday.

You can listen to De La Cruz and Francona's full interview below:

