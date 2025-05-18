Momentum Building: Francona, Benson, Abbott React After Reds Sweep Guardians
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to complete the sweep and win their fourth straight game.
Once again, they were led by Will Benson on offense, who hit two runs on Sunday. The left-hander has five home runs in his last four games. Benson showed some extra emotion on Sunday and said he's been thinking about the celebration.
"Yeah, I did," Benson said when asked if he just let it out today. "I was thinking about doing something like that. It's crazy how it came about. You know how that goes. I try to stay very even keel, but I try to visualize it."
Reds manager Terry Francona was very complimentary of Benson after Sunday's win.
"He's worked really hard," Francona said. "It seems like if he misses a pitch early in the count and they come back with it, he hasn't missed it a second time. He's swinging the bat really, really good and he's dangerous right now.
Andrew Abbott has been phenomenal for the Reds this season and he pitched five shutout innings on Sunday. He got out of a bases loaded, one out jam in the first inning and then seemed to be on cruise control after that.
When asked what helps him get out of trouble, Abbott didn't have a great reason.
"No clue," Abbott said. "Great defense. Making pitches when I had to I guess. I'd love to not be in that situation."
Abbott gave up just four hits, walked three batters, and struck out five.
You can listen to Benson, Francona, and Abbott's full interviews below:
