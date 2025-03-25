Next Man Up: Can Cincinnati Reds Withstand Early Season Injuries?
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day is just two days away, and the Reds already have four players that will open the season on the injured list.
How the Reds start the season with four of its regulars on the injured list could be a key to how the season goes. As we saw in the 2022 season when the Reds started 3-18, a bad start can be impossible to overcome.
Tyler Stephenson is on the IL with a low-grade oblique strain.
The 28-year-old appeared in 138 games for Cincinnati last season, slashing .258/.338/.444 with a career-high 46 extra-base hits.
The Reds signed Jose Trevino in the offseason, and he will slot in as the starter. However, Trevino is known for his defense, and there will be a big hole in the lineup without Stephenson. Trevino went just 5-for-39 at the plate this spring.
Andrew Abbott will also open the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury. The left-hander made 25 starts for the Reds in 2024 with an ERA of 3.72.
The hope is that he will miss just one start, but the Reds need to hope he avoids a setback.
The Reds have way more pitching depth this season than they have in the past. Carson Spiers will take Abbott's spot in the rotation. The right-hander impressed this spring, giving up just four runs over four games and 14 innings.
Spencer Steer will miss the start of the season due to a lingering shoulder issue. Over his last two full seasons with Cincinnati, Steer has been one of the most consistent players, playing in 314 games. During that time, the 27-year-slashed .248/.338/.433 with 121 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases.
"He understands. Being a full-time DH probably isn’t best for him or our team," Reds manaer Terry Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
The Reds will need Gavin Lux, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Austin Hays, and Jeimer Candelario to step up in Steer's absence. The Reds traded for Hays and Lux to get more pop in the lineup, and Encarnacion-Strand and Candelario need to have bounce-back seasons after a rough 2024.
"What he (Lux) did in the second half of last year offensively, how he changed some of his approach and how he went about things—FanGraphs had him as one of the best in baseball in the second half of the season," Reds' President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told Charlie Goldsmith. "If he can come close to that, you’ve got a really good player no matter where you play him."
Lastly, closer Alexis Diaz will begin the season on the injured list. He had 17 saves in 2023 and 28 saves last season. Diaz struggled with his command in the spring, and the Reds are hoping he can get back to his All-Star form.
With how Diaz looked in the spring, this one might not hurt as much. For Diaz to be a closer the Reds can rely on, he needs to get back to throwing strikes and getting ahead in the count.
Cincinnati has both Emilio Pagan and Taylor Rogers in the bullpen, who have both saved games in the past.
“We want Díaz to be that guy,” Francona told Sheldon. “I talked to the relievers. See how we get there [ninth inning], and we’ll do it the best way we can.”
The Reds made it an emphasis to add more depth in the offseason. Now, it's time to see if it pays off for them.
