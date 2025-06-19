Nick Martinez and Terry Francona Discuss Martinez's Struggles in Loss Against Twins
The Reds were going for their fifth consecutive win on Thursday, but the Minnesota Twins had other ideas.
For the second consecutive day, Byron Buxton homered in the first at-bat of the game. That would be one of three home runs that Reds' starting pitcher Nick Martinez would allow in his short outing.
"I think it comes down to execution," Martinez said. "Giving up the long ball and some hard contact, it's going to come down to location and execution."
It's the second consecutive outing that Martinez has allowed three home runs. That is a little bit of a concern for a pitcher who is known for limitng hard contact.
"I thought he had good stuff," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "I thought he made some mistakes and he paid heavily for them...When you're not throwing 98, your margin for error is a little bit less. He just didn't locate like he needs to."
The Reds still won the series and have won four consecutive series. They will travel to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals in a three-game set over the weekend.
You can watch Francona and Martinez's full postgame interviews below:
