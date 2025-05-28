Numbers Don’t Lie: Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl’s Approach is Working Wonders
When you think about a baseball player and the characteristics you want players to have, the words that come to mind are tough, gritty, energetic, aggressive, amongst others.
Reds center fielder TJ Friedl embodies all of those.
After a tough season in 2024 that was derailed by injuries, Friedl is having one of the best seasons of his career. In 2024, he slashed just .226/.310/.380 with 19 extra-base hits. So far in 2025, he is slashing .299/.381/.413 with 15 extra-base hits. After playing in just 82 games last season, he's already played in 52 this year.
The 29-year-old has been playing even better over his last eight games. He's 16-for-38 with a .500 OBP and a .600 slugging percentage over that span.
In an offense that has really struggled at times, Friedl has been one of the most consistent hitters in the Reds' lineup.
So what is contributing to Friedl's big season?
- His contact rate sits at 86%, the highest of his career.
- His chase rate is down to 18.9%, which is his best mark since 2021 and highlights his ability to lay off pitches outside of the zone.
- His "soft" contact is down to 14.3% and his line drive rate is sitting at 25.8%, the best of his MLB career.
- Friedl is swinging at just 38.8% of pitches and 56.9% of pitches inside the zone, both the lowest of his career.
- He is walking 11.2% of the time, his highest mark of his career.
Friedl's ability to stay on the field this season is also contributing to his success. He put a lot of work into his body in the offseason.
After dealing with a couple of tough injuries in 2024, Friedl says he's been working on a lot of pilates and yoga to try to strengthen certain muscles and become more flexible.
"For me, a big thing I learned is working a lot of pilates and yoga," Friedl told the Reds Hot Stove in February. "Also, working flexibility with strength and core exercises. For me, every offseason was just based around weightlifting, training, cardio, and conditioning...As I'm gaining muscle mass and building the strength side of my body composition, I am also keeping my flexibility."
He is being much more selective and disciplined at the plate. If he continues to lay off bad pitches and square up balls in the middle of the zone, Friedl could be on his way to the best offensive season of his career.
