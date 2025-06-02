Patience or Power? Cincinnati Reds Still Searching for Offensive Identity
If you just take a quick glance at the Reds' offensive numbers this season, they don't seem that bad. That's because the 2025 offense has been feast or famine.
They have scored eight runs or more in 10 of their 60 games this season. However, they have also been shut out a league-leading nine times and have scored three runs or fewer in 29 of their 60 games.
While the Reds’ 9.1% walk rate is above league average, their 23.6% strikeout rate ranks among the bottom five in MLB.
"You know I think we can still be a little bit more aggressive in the strike zone and get back to some of the impact or power potential we have shown in the past," Reds hitting coach Chris Valaika told Charlie Goldsmith on the Power Stacks Podcast. "I think that has been a direct reflection of guys controlling the strike zone more and maybe erring on the side of being a little bit passive, but I feel like we’re starting to come on of that as well over the last like two weeks."
Reds second baseman Matt McLain seems to be one of the players who is struggling with his approach. McLain is hitting just .175 with an OPS of .564. In 2023, the 25-year-old hit .290 with an OPS of .864.
“It’s about getting back to who I am, hitting pitches early and being more aggressive,” McLain told FOX 19. “The barrel percentage and stuff like that, those numbers are similar to 2023. The difference is I’m seeing a lot more pitches.”
The Reds have shown solid plate discipline this season, but that hasn't always translated into results. While they sit in the top half of the league in OPS, their overall power numbers remain underwhelming. They rank just 19th in isolated power, with middling home run and slugging percentages, signs that they’re not consistently making hard contact.
“I think it changes with personnel. I think there is always a place for situational hitting," Valaika said. "I feel like there is always a place for bunting. If you play to the scoreboard, the game kind of takes care of itself. "
Despite hitting Valaika’s emphasis on situational awareness and playing to the scoreboard, the Reds rank just 25th in sacrifice hits and 14th with runners in scoring position, suggesting they’ve struggled to consistently execute in key moments.
It feels like the Reds are caught in between whether to be patient or aggressive at the plate.
You can watch the full episode of Power Stacks with Goldsmith and Brian Giesenschlag below:
