Perfect Fit: Here's Why the Cincinnati Reds Should Sign Anthony Santander

Santander would improve the Reds outfield dramatically

Jeff Carr

Sep 20, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) runs to the dugout after the top of the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Cincinnati Reds need outfield help. I will say this every day until they add someone of note.

There are a few additions that would shut me up. Anthony Santander is at or near the top of that list.

The Reds struggled with the long ball last year: 18 teams hit more homers than them. When you have a home ballpark who many consider to be a launching pad, that is unacceptable.

Santander hit 44 homers in 2024 and has hit 105 homers across the last three seasons. In fact, only Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge hit more home runs than Santander last year.

He is 30 years old which makes him a few years younger than another free agent option, Teoscar Hernandez. He played primarily right field in 2024 but also saw time at first base.

Santander would slot in naturally as the Reds cleanup hitter and the rest of the lineup would come together swimmingly. This could move Tyler Stephenson to the fifth spot, Spencer Steer to the sixth, and presumably have Matt McLain (3rd) and Elly De La Cruz (2nd) in front of him.

Santander is reportedly looking for a five-year deal. The Reds should make him a 5-year, $100 million offer today. He'd be a great fit in Cincinnati.

Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

