Perfect Fit: Here's Why the Cincinnati Reds Should Sign Anthony Santander
The Cincinnati Reds need outfield help. I will say this every day until they add someone of note.
There are a few additions that would shut me up. Anthony Santander is at or near the top of that list.
The Reds struggled with the long ball last year: 18 teams hit more homers than them. When you have a home ballpark who many consider to be a launching pad, that is unacceptable.
Santander hit 44 homers in 2024 and has hit 105 homers across the last three seasons. In fact, only Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge hit more home runs than Santander last year.
He is 30 years old which makes him a few years younger than another free agent option, Teoscar Hernandez. He played primarily right field in 2024 but also saw time at first base.
Santander would slot in naturally as the Reds cleanup hitter and the rest of the lineup would come together swimmingly. This could move Tyler Stephenson to the fifth spot, Spencer Steer to the sixth, and presumably have Matt McLain (3rd) and Elly De La Cruz (2nd) in front of him.
Santander is reportedly looking for a five-year deal. The Reds should make him a 5-year, $100 million offer today. He'd be a great fit in Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast