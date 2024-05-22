Inside The Reds

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Reds End Losing Streak, Beat San Diego Padres 2-0

The Reds beat the Padres on Tuesday night, despite finishing with just three hits.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Padres 2-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series with San Diego.

They improve to 20-28 on the season and end a three-game losing streak. Here are our postgame observations:

Ace Andrew

Andrew Abbott led the way for Cincinnati, pitching seven scoreless innings and giving up just four hits and one walk. It was the exact performance the Reds needed, especially because they finished with just three hits.

Timely Hitting

The Reds didn't score in the first inning, despite loading the bases. They might've missed an opportunity early, but small ball in the second inning gave them the lead for good.

Jonathan India drew a walk, despite being down in the count 0-2, Will Benson hit a single and the runners advanced on a failed pick-off attempt. Jacob Hurtubise hit a sacrifice fly and Elly De La Cruz followed it up with a double to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.

Bullpen Comes Through

Fernando Cruz and Alexis Diaz delivered. Cruz has struggled in recent weeks and Diaz has had his issues, but both guys came through on a night when the Reds desperately needed them to secure the win.

Broken Chair

Reds manager David Bell broke a chair in frustration after Jake Fraley had to leave the game after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. Initial X-rays came back negative, but Fraley will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Bell being frustrated makes sense. The Reds entered Tuesday night having won just three of their last 18 games. They're dealing with a ton of injuries and five players have been hit on the hand by pitches this season. That fire and passion is something that was good to see and who knows, maybe that helps the Reds get out of what has been an awful month of May.

They play the Padres on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

