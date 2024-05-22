Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Get Back on Track With 2-0 Win Over San Diego Padres

The Reds tossed a shutout against the Padres on Tuesday night.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) follows through on a delivery in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) follows through on a delivery in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 20-28 on the season.

The Reds pitched beautifully. Andrew Abbott tossed seven brilliant innings with a pair of strikeouts. He didn't give up a run and only allowed four hits. Fernando Cruz and Alexis Diaz followed him in the eighth and the ninth, respectively, and kept the scoreboard clean.

Elly De La Cruz had a single, a two-out RBI double and a run scored on the night. It continues to be the case that when De La Cruz goes, the Reds lineup goes with him.

The Reds scored both of their runs in the second inning. Jonathan India fell behind 0-2 and turned it into a walk. Will Benson then laced a line drive to left field for a single. After a failed pickoff attempt from Joe Musgrove that moved India and Benson up a base, Jacob Hurtubise hit a sacrifice fly to score India.

The play was close as the fly ball was to shallow left field, but catcher Luis Campusano could not hold on to the ball for the tag. De La Cruz followed it up with a double past the first baseman to score Benson.

Jake Fraley left the game in the first after getting hit bye a pitch on the hand. The Reds announced that X-rays were negative. After David Bell had tell the umpire that they were going to switch Fraley out with Stuart Fairchild, he went into the dugout and let out his frustration. Bell picked up a chair and banged it against the wall multiple times. Bell is not immune to the frustration the injuries to the Reds roster has caused.

Up Next

The Reds face the Padres on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET with Nick Martinez pitching against San Diego’s Michael King.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 