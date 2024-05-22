Cincinnati Reds Get Back on Track With 2-0 Win Over San Diego Padres
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Tuesday night to improve to 20-28 on the season.
The Reds pitched beautifully. Andrew Abbott tossed seven brilliant innings with a pair of strikeouts. He didn't give up a run and only allowed four hits. Fernando Cruz and Alexis Diaz followed him in the eighth and the ninth, respectively, and kept the scoreboard clean.
Elly De La Cruz had a single, a two-out RBI double and a run scored on the night. It continues to be the case that when De La Cruz goes, the Reds lineup goes with him.
The Reds scored both of their runs in the second inning. Jonathan India fell behind 0-2 and turned it into a walk. Will Benson then laced a line drive to left field for a single. After a failed pickoff attempt from Joe Musgrove that moved India and Benson up a base, Jacob Hurtubise hit a sacrifice fly to score India.
The play was close as the fly ball was to shallow left field, but catcher Luis Campusano could not hold on to the ball for the tag. De La Cruz followed it up with a double past the first baseman to score Benson.
Jake Fraley left the game in the first after getting hit bye a pitch on the hand. The Reds announced that X-rays were negative. After David Bell had tell the umpire that they were going to switch Fraley out with Stuart Fairchild, he went into the dugout and let out his frustration. Bell picked up a chair and banged it against the wall multiple times. Bell is not immune to the frustration the injuries to the Reds roster has caused.
Up Next
The Reds face the Padres on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET with Nick Martinez pitching against San Diego’s Michael King.
