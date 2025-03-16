Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Brady Singer Delivers Strong Start, Reds Fall to Mariners 8-3

The Reds had just four hits on Sunday.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) Hunter Feduccia (67) talks with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) during the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) Hunter Feduccia (67) talks with Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) during the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Reds fell to the Seattle Mariners 8-3 at Goodyear Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Singer's Second Straight Great Start

Brady Singer gave up just one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings on Sunday afternoon. He added five strikeouts, and his ERA is down to 2.25 this spring.

In Singer's last two spring starts, the 28-year-old has given up just one run over 8 1/3 innings pitched and has struck out 12.

Reds' Bats Go Quiet

It was a quiet day for the Reds' offense. They got on the board when when Gavin Lux doubled in the second inning, stole third base, and scored on a Mariners' throwing error.

Reds' prospects Dominic Pitelli and Reuben Ibarra added back-to-back solo home runs in the ninth.

Blake Dunn, who is competing for one of the final roster spots, went 1-2 with a walk. He is hitting .294 this spring.

Cincinnati had just four hits on the day.

Bullpen Struggles

It wasn't a great day for the Reds' bullpen. Taylor Rogers gave up his first run of the spring in the sixth when Leo Rivas singled on a sharp line drive to left fielder Jacob Hurtubise. He allowed three hits and struck out two.

Ian Gibaut, who is battling for one of the final bullpen spots, allowed two runs on two hits. He also walked two batters. Gibaut's ERA is now at 5.63.

Joe La Sorsa, who is also competing for the last bullpen spot, worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless eighth inning. He has yet to allow an earned run this spring.

The Mariners added four runs off of Bryan Shaw in the ninth.

News and Notes

  • Ian Gibaut has given up five runs over his last five innings pitched.
  • Jake Fraley went 0-3 and is hitting just .167 this spring.
  • Elly De La Cruz continued his on-base streak to 14 games.
  • The Reds went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The Reds face the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night at 9:05 ET. Andrew Abbott will make his spring training debut.

