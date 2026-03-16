Cincinnati Reds Continue Roster Cuts, Send Outfielder to Triple-A Louisville

The Reds announced two more roster moves on Monday morning, reassigning left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to minor league camp and optioning outfielder Blake Dunn to Triple-A Louisville.

Both of these moves were expected to me made at some point. While Misiewicz impressed during camp, he isn't on the 40-man roster and the Reds will likely already have at least two left-handed relievers in the bullpen with Sam Moll and Brock Burke. The veteran left-hander gave up just one run on three hits over six innings this spring.

The final bullpen spots are likely coming down to Connor Phillips, Kyle Nicolas, Luis Mey, Zach Maxwell, and Hagen Danner.

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Dunn did not have as much success, slashing .136/.240/.318 with two extra-base hits and two stolen bases. Dunn has received high praise from the front office and the coaching staff for his strong second half last year and the mentality he brings to the game. But, like Misiewicz, Dunn had an uphill battle to make the roster. The final two roster spots are likely coming down to Nathaniel Lowe, JJ Bleday, Will Benson, and possibly Rece Hinds, who have all had a fantastic spring.

You can see the team's full announcement below:

The #Reds have reassigned to minor league LHP Anthony Misiewicz; reassigned to minor league camp and optioned to Triple-A Louisville OF Blake Dunn. The Reds spring training camp roster is at 37. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 16, 2026

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