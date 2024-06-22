Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Blow 3-Run Lead, Fall to Boston Red Sox 4-3
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
The loss moves the Reds to 36-40 on the season. The Red Sox improve to 41-36.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Frankie Montas's Strong Start
Coming into the game, Montas has pitched well against the Red Sox in his career with an ERA below 3.00. He pitched well again today, tossing six innings of two-run baseball. He struck out four and lowered his ERA to 4.48 on the season.
Plenty of Hits, Not Enough Runs
The offense got off to a hot start with a two-run home run by Spencer Steer in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Reds a 2-0 lead. Elly De La Cruz played add-on in the third inning with his 13th homer of the season, which is second most on the team. De La Cruz had three hits on the day. The Reds had 11 hits but were only able to score three runs, all of which came in the first three innings.
Defensive and Base-Running Miscues
The Reds made multiple blunders on the bases and in the field. In the bottom of the fifth inning, TJ Friedl took off for home on a contact play and was thrown out at the plate. Da La Cruz was picked off second base to end the fifth inning. In the sixth, with runners on the corners and only one out, Nick Martini hit a bouncer in front of the plate, and Jake Fraley took off for home and was tagged out easily.
In the eighth, Ceddanne Rafaela singled on a ground ball to third base, but Jeimer Candelario threw the ball away, which allowed Rafaela to move up to second base. With one out and a runner on third, Lucas Sims got Rafael Devers to fly out to short left field, but Stuart Fairchild made a poor throw home and the Red Sox took the lead 4-3. In the ninth, the Red Sox robbed Fairchild of a game-tying home run in center field.
News and Notes
- That is only the second time all season long that the Reds have lost after leading after six innings. They are now 31-2.
- Jonathan India, TJ Friedl, and Jake Fraley all had two-hit games.
- Tyler Stephenson made his first appearance since June 18, pinch-hitting in the ninth inning.
- Luke Maile stole his second base of the season.
- Jeimer Candelario's error was his 11th of the season.
- Lucas Sims, Buck Farmer, and Sam Moll all tossed scoreless innings in relief.
- Justin Wilson was charged with two earned runs on three hits in the eighth.
- It was the second-straight Frankie Montas start where the Reds lost after leading 3-0.
Up Next
The Reds face the Red Sox in the series finale at 1:40 ET on Sunday afternoon.
