Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to Chicago Cubs 13-4
The Cincinnati Reds (52-56) fell to the Chicago Cubs (52-58) 13-4 on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Nick Lodolo's Tough Night '
Lodolo hasn't been the same pitcher since being activated from the injured list with a blister injury. He struggled again tonight allowing eight runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA is up to 3.99 on the season and the Reds have lost three of his last four starts.
Reds Offensive Struggles Continue
The offense has struggled all season long, and it was no different tonight. Kyle Hendricks, who entered the day with an ERA over six, pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits. The Cubs' bullpen only allowed two hits and one run in four innings of work. The Reds' runs came by a Jake Fraley three-run home run in the fifth inning, his third of the season, and a Will Benson RBI double in the eighth.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Thursday before facing the San Francisco Giants on Friday night at 7:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Santiago Espinal had two hits, extending his hit streak to 11 games.
- Jake Fraley's home run was his first home run at Great American Ball Park this season.
- Jakob Junis and Ty France both made their Reds' debut tonight.
- The Reds went 13-11 in July.
- The Reds are 10-35 this season when allowing five or more runs.
