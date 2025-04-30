Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to St. Louis Cardinals 6-0
The Cincinnati Reds (16-14) fell to the St. Louis Cardinals (13-17) 6-0 in game of the doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Singer's Quality Start
Brady Singer had his second straight quality start on Wednesday, giving up just one run on two hits over six innings. He walked three and struck out four.
His lone run given up came on a solo home run by Masyn Winn in the first inning.
Bats Go Quiet
The Reds' offense couldn't get much of anything going on Wednesday. They had just three hits all game long.
Their best chance to score came in the sixth inning with Noelvi Marte at the plate with runners on second and third. Marte hit a groundball to second and Nolan Gorman made a sliding play to retire Marte and end the inning.
Diaz Struggles Late
The Cardinals hit the ball hard all game, leading up to the ninth, but had only one run. That all changed in the ninth.
Alexis Diaz hit a batter and gave up four hits and three home runs in the inning and the Cardinals took a 5-0 lead. It was the first time in Diaz's career that he had given up multiple home runs in a game.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
- Elly De La Cruz stole his 13th base of the season.
- The Reds are 4-10 when they score three or fewer runs.
- The Reds are 0-8 when they have fewer hits than the opponent.
- The Cardinals had 13 hard-hit balls, despite having just seven hits.
- Elly De La Cruz extended his hit streak to 13 games.
- Gavin Lux's 12-game hit streak came to an end.
Up Next
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in game two of the doubleheader at 6:40 ET. Chase Petty will make his Major League debut on the mound.
