Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Lose Series, Fall to Boston Red Sox 7-4
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Boston Red Sox 7-4 in the series finale on Sunday. It's their third-straight series loss.
The Reds fall to 36-41 while the Red Sox Improve to 42-36.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Pitching Struggles
Lodolo has been the Reds' best starting pitcher all season long, but he didn't have his best stuff on Sunday afternoon. Lodolo only lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs. He allowed five hits, walked four batters, and finished with four strikeouts.
Buck Farmer came on in relief of Lodolo, giving up one run in an inning of work. Brent Suter added 2 1/3 innings of relief, but the Red Sox were able to play add-on against him when Rob Refsnyder hit a two-run home run to give them a 7-1 lead. Nick Martinez pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Decent Day for Offense, but Not Enough
The Reds offense scored four runs on 10 hits, but it simply wasn't enough on a day where the Red Sox scored seven runs,
The Reds got on the board in the fourth inning when Elly De La Cruz hit a double to the right field wall, before scoring on a single by Jeimer Candelario.
In the bottom of the sixth, Spencer Steer scored on a RBI double by Tyler Stephenson. Santiago Espinal and Stuart Fairchild both added RBI singles later in the inning to make it a 7-4 game. Those would be the last runs the Reds would score on the day.
News and Notes
- Reds' Manager David Bell was ejected for the 30th time in his career in the fourth inning. He was arguing balls and strikes.
- Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, and Stuart Fairchild all had two hit days.
- Jonathan India made his first error of the season.
- The Red Sox went with a "bullpen day," using eight different pitchers. They didn't issue a walk and finished with nine strikeouts.
Up Next
The Reds start a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at 7:10 ET at Great American Ball Park.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast