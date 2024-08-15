Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Sweep the St. Louis Cardinals, Win 9-2
The Cincinnati Reds (60-61) completed the sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, beating them 9-2.
It was the Reds fourth straight win.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
"Opener" Strategy was Successful
Instead of starting Carson Spiers, the Reds decided to go with an "opener" and start Emilio Pagan. Pagan started the game throwing two scoreless innings and was followed by Sam Moll, who threw a scoreless inning and struck out two.
Carson Spiers followed Moll, pitching 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and two runs.
Justin Wilson added 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Buck Farmer pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
Fernando Cruz came on in the ninth to pitch a scoreless frame.
Home Run Derby in Cincinnati
It felt like Home Run Derby at Great American Ball Park! Jonathan India ended an 0-23 slump in the third inning when he hit a three-run home run to left center field scoring Will Benson and Noelvi Marte.
Tyler Stephenson followed with a home run of his own to give the Reds a 4-0 lead, his 16th of the season.
In the fifth, India did it again, hitting a 2-1 changeup to center field for his second home run of the game and 11th of the season.
Later in the inning, the birthday boy TJ Friedl hit his eighth home run of the season into the right field seats to give the Reds a 6-0 lead.
Jake Fraley added an infield single that scored Spencer Steer to extend the Reds' lead to seven.
With the Reds leading 7-2, TJ Friedl hit his second home run of the night, becoming the first Red to homer twice on his birthday since Barry Larkin in 1994.
Elly De La Cruz roped a double down the left field line in the eighth, scoring Marte and giving the Reds a 9-2 lead.
Up Next
The Reds are off on Thursday before facing the Kansas City Royals at home on Friday at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- It was the seventh time this season the Reds have swept a team.
- The Reds are now 18-17 against the NL Central.
- The Reds are 43-8 when scoring five or more runs.
- The Reds are 13-11 since the All-Star Break
