Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Swept by Washington Nationals; Lose 5-2
The Cincinnati Reds (47-53) fell to the Washington Nationals (47-53) 5-2 on Sunday afternoon and were swept in the series.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Andrew Abbott's Sold Start
Abbott has been great all season for the Reds, and he was great again today. Through 6 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs, none of them earned. Abbott left the game with the game tied at two and he lowered his ERA to 3.19 on the season.
Offense Continues to Struggle
The offense struggled once again with only five hits all game long. The Reds got on the board early with a Noelvi Marte home run to left field for a 1-0 lead.
Down 2-1 in the fifth, Stuart Fairchild hit a solo home run to tie the game up. That would be all for the Reds offense on the day.
Silly Mistakes Too Often
In the third, the Reds looked to pick off Jacob Young from third base, but Marte simply missed the ball, allowing the Nationals to score two runs in the inning.
In the sixth inning, Elly De La Cruz doubled but then was caught in a rundown and thrown out on the bases on a Jeimer Candelario groundout to end the potential rally.
Bullpen Struggles
Lucas Sims got two outs in the eighth before a single and a bunt hit. David Bell went to left-hander Justin Wilson and rookie James Wood took him deep for a three-run home run that would give the Nationals a 5-2 lead.
Up Next
The Reds travel to Atlanta to take on the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series starting Monday at 7:20 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz extended his hit streak to nine games.
- Jeimer Candelario is 0 for his last 18 at the plate.
