Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Win Third Straight, Beat Cardinals 4-1

A fantastic game for the Reds' pitching staff.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) prepares to pitch in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) prepares to pitch in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (59-61) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (60-60) 4-1 on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Reds' Pitching Dominates

Hunter Greene has been dominant lately, and Tuesday night was no different. He pitched seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits, walking one batter, and striking out eight.

Greene improves to 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA on the season.

Tony Santillan pitched a 1-2-3 scoreless eighth inning before Alexis Diaz shut things down in the ninth for his 17th consecutive save.

Timely Hitting

The Reds' offense had just six hits all game long, but the hits came when they mattered most. Spencer Steer got the Reds off to an early lead in the first when he singled home Tyler Stephenson to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

Ty France added to the lead in the second when he hit an opposite-field home run, his 11th of the season.

With Cincinnati leading 2-0 in the sixth, it was Jeimer Candelario who hit a two-run home run into the right field seats to extend the lead to 4-0, which was all the Reds would need. Candelario's home run was his 19th of the season, tying his career-high.

Up Next

The Reds and Cardinals will face off in the series finale on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • Alexis Diaz converted his 17th straight save.
  • The Reds are 44-17 when they score first.
  • The Reds are 30-11 when hitting two or more home runs.
  • The Reds are 51-18 when scoring four or more runs.
  • Hunter Greene is 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA over his last seven starts.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis