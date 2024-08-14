Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Win Third Straight, Beat Cardinals 4-1
The Cincinnati Reds (59-61) beat the St. Louis Cardinals (60-60) 4-1 on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Reds' Pitching Dominates
Hunter Greene has been dominant lately, and Tuesday night was no different. He pitched seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits, walking one batter, and striking out eight.
Greene improves to 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA on the season.
Tony Santillan pitched a 1-2-3 scoreless eighth inning before Alexis Diaz shut things down in the ninth for his 17th consecutive save.
Timely Hitting
The Reds' offense had just six hits all game long, but the hits came when they mattered most. Spencer Steer got the Reds off to an early lead in the first when he singled home Tyler Stephenson to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.
Ty France added to the lead in the second when he hit an opposite-field home run, his 11th of the season.
With Cincinnati leading 2-0 in the sixth, it was Jeimer Candelario who hit a two-run home run into the right field seats to extend the lead to 4-0, which was all the Reds would need. Candelario's home run was his 19th of the season, tying his career-high.
Up Next
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in the series finale on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- Alexis Diaz converted his 17th straight save.
- The Reds are 44-17 when they score first.
- The Reds are 30-11 when hitting two or more home runs.
- The Reds are 51-18 when scoring four or more runs.
- Hunter Greene is 4-0 with a 0.98 ERA over his last seven starts.
