Postgame Takeaways: Hunter Greene's Career Outing Leads Reds Past Giants 2-0
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Monday night. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Eighth Inning Rally
With the game tied at zero and Giants starter Logan Webb out of the game, the Reds took advantage of Camilo Doval's wildness. Spencer Steer led off the inning with a walk. Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch. Jose Trevino laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners over.
After a TJ Friedl walked, Blake Dunn doubled to right field to score Steer and Hurtubise to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.
Greene's Career Outing
After not getting run support in his first two outings of the season, two runs is all Hunter Greene would need on Monday.
Greene tossed a career-high 8 2/3 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out seven.
After getting Lamonte Wade Jr. and Willy Adames out to begin the ninth, Jung Hoo Lee singled and Matt Chapman walked, making Terry Francona bring on Tony Santillan for the save.
Heliot Ramos hit a 106.7 mph line drive to left field, but Jacob Hurtubise made a diving catch to end the game.
News and Notes
- The Reds had just five hits on the night.
- The Reds were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
- Hunter Greene's ERA is down to 1.31 on the season.
- Tony Santillan has yet to allow a run this season.
- The Reds are 2-6 this season when scoring three or fewer runs.
- The Reds are 2-1 when their starter goes at least seven innings.
- The Reds are now 1-5 when they don't hit a home run.
- Jake Fraley was scratched from the lineup before the game.
Up Next
The Reds face the Giants in game two of the series on Tuesday at 9:45 ET. Nick Lodolo will take the mound for Cincinnati.
