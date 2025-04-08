Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Hunter Greene's Career Outing Leads Reds Past Giants 2-0

A much needed win for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Monday night. Here are our postgame takeaways:

Eighth Inning Rally

With the game tied at zero and Giants starter Logan Webb out of the game, the Reds took advantage of Camilo Doval's wildness. Spencer Steer led off the inning with a walk. Jacob Hurtubise was hit by a pitch. Jose Trevino laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners over.

After a TJ Friedl walked, Blake Dunn doubled to right field to score Steer and Hurtubise to give the Reds a 2-0 lead.

Greene's Career Outing

After not getting run support in his first two outings of the season, two runs is all Hunter Greene would need on Monday.

Greene tossed a career-high 8 2/3 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out seven.

After getting Lamonte Wade Jr. and Willy Adames out to begin the ninth, Jung Hoo Lee singled and Matt Chapman walked, making Terry Francona bring on Tony Santillan for the save.

Heliot Ramos hit a 106.7 mph line drive to left field, but Jacob Hurtubise made a diving catch to end the game.

News and Notes

  • The Reds had just five hits on the night.
  • The Reds were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
  • Hunter Greene's ERA is down to 1.31 on the season.
  • Tony Santillan has yet to allow a run this season.
  • The Reds are 2-6 this season when scoring three or fewer runs.
  • The Reds are 2-1 when their starter goes at least seven innings.
  • The Reds are now 1-5 when they don't hit a home run.
  • Jake Fraley was scratched from the lineup before the game.

Up Next

The Reds face the Giants in game two of the series on Tuesday at 9:45 ET. Nick Lodolo will take the mound for Cincinnati.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

