Why One MLB Insider Believes the Reds Could Win the National League Central

The Reds played their first Spring Training game on Saturday, which means the season is one day closer to starting.

On Saturday night, MLB insider and former General Manager Steve Phillips said the FanGraphs and PECOTA projections may be underestimating the Reds, and he believes they have a legitimate chance to win the National League Central.

"For a team who had 83 wins last season, you add Eugenio Suarez, you get a full year of Sal Stewart, you get a healthy Elly De La Cruz, and you get the growth and devlopment of all the young players on that roster," MLB Netwok's Steve Phillips said.

"“Their starting pitching matches up with anybody. Hunter Greene on the front end. Andrew Abbott was an All-Star this spring. Nick Lodolo's stuff this spring, they're raving about it. Then you have Rhett Lower. You've got Brady Singer. You've got Chase Burns...I think the Reds have a real chance to win the NL Central this year. They're going to be well beyond 78-79 wins.”

The hype from the national media is as big as I can remember it for the Reds in quite some time heading into a season.

Like Phillips said, the rotation is stacked. It's a matter of how much the offense improves from a year ago.

If the offense improves to a top 10 offense, this is a team that could be dangerous.

You can watch the full clip from MLB Network below:

Expectations for the Reds this season?



“Their starting pitching matches up with anybody... I think the Reds have a real chance to win the NL Central this year. They're going to be well beyond 78-79 wins.” - @StevePhillipsGM pic.twitter.com/cOGpz29pQO — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 22, 2026





