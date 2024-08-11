Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Martinez Shines, but Reds fall to Brewers 1-0

The Reds have lost 34 of the last 46 games against the Brewers.

Aug 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (56-61) fell 1-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers (67-49) on Saturday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Nick Martinez's Best Start as a Red

After tossing five scoreless innings in his last start, Martinez pitched even better on Saturday night. He gave up just one-hit, did not walk a batter, struck out seven, and did not allow a run over seven strong innings.

It was Martinez's best start of the season for the Reds and his season ERA is now down to 3.16.

Tobias Myers Stifles Reds

The Reds offense has been inconsistent all season. Myers stifled the Reds' lineup all game long on Saturday, throwing 7 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, and no runs. He struck out nine. Myers lowered his season ERA to 2.79 on the season.

Santillan Gives Up Late Home Run

Tony Santillan came on to replace Martinez in the eighth inning. After recording the first two outs in the innings, Rhys Hoskins hit an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall for his 20th home run of the season to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Up Next

The Reds and Brewers will play the series finale on Sunday at 2:10 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds have now lost nine series in a row to the Brewers.
  • Jeimer Candelario's 11-game on-base streak was snapped.
  • The Reds seven-game home run streak was ended.
  • The Reds are 8-42 when they score three runs or less.
  • The Reds are 8-32 when they do not hit a home run.
  • Cincinnati is 9-21 in one-run games.

