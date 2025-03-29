Postgame Takeaways: Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand Power Reds to 3-2 Victory Over Giants
The Reds bounced back from an Opening Day loss to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Lodolo's Quality Start
Nick Lodolo was unable to generate swings and misses on Saturday, but after giving up two runs in the first three innings, he settled down to pitch six innings of two-run baseball. The left-hander gave up two runs on five hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out just one batter.
However, Lodolo was able to keep the ball at the bottom of the strike zone to generate 11 ground ball outs.
Pair of Home Runs Just Enough
After squandering a scoring opportunity in the second inning off of Justin Verlander, Matt McLain hit a solo home run in the third to get Cincinnati back within one. The home run was McLain's first regular season home run since August 26, 2023.
The Reds left two on base once again in the fourth inning, but in the fifth, after a McLain double, Elly De La Cruz singled through the right side of the infield to score McLain and tie the game at two.
In the sixth inning, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a 96 mph sinker over the right-field fence to give the Reds a 3-2 advantage, a lead they would not lose.
Bullpen Shuts it Down
After Lodolo went six strong innings, the bullpen tossed three scoreless innings to close out the game.
Tony Santillan gave up a hit in the seventh but got a crucial double play ball to toss a scoreless inning.
Graham Ashcraft made his bullpen debut in the eighth. He surrendered a hit to lead off the inning, but the next batter, McLain was able to turn an unassisted double-play. Willy Adames followed with a single before Ashcraft got a groundout to end the inning.
After Ian Gibaut was called upon to try and nail down the save on Opening Day, Terry Francona opted to go with Emilio Pagan on Saturday.
Pagan had an easy 1-2-3 inning on just 12 pitches to close out the game.
News and Notes
- The Reds turned three double plays in the game.
- The Reds went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
- Reds' pitchers struck out one batter on Saturday after striking out 17 on Opening Day.
- Saturday was Kids Opening Day at Great American Ball Park.
- Emilio Pagan gave Terry Francona the game ball for his first win as a Red.
Up Next
The Reds will close out the series against the Giants on Sunday at 1:40 ET at Great American Ball Park. Nick Martinez will get the start for the Reds.
