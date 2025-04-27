Postgame Takeaways: Nick Lodolo Shines, Reds Sweep Rockies With 8-1 Victory
The Cincinnati Reds (15-13) beat the Colorado Rockies (4-23) 8-1 on Sunday afternoon to complete the sweep.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Lodolo Shines
Nick Lodolo had one of his best performances of the season on Sunday afternoon, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, and striking out nine.
The left-hander has always been a strikeout pitcher, but he hasn't been striking out many batters this year. On Sunday, he found his swing and miss stuff again.
Lodolo's ERA is down to 2.25 this season.
Lyon Richardson relieved Lodolo and gave up a run in the eighth.
Team Effort of Offense
The offense got off to a blistering start in the first inning. After an RBI groundout by Austin Hays, Gavin Lux doubled home Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marte followed with an RBI single to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.
In the fifth, Jose Trevino scored on a balk. De La Cruz followed with a sacrifice fly. Hays gave the Reds a 6-0 lead with an RBI single before Marte doubled him home.
Marte added an RBI single in the ninth for his third hit of the day.
The Cincinnati offense had 14 hits.
Noelvi Marte, Spencer Steer, Jose Trevino, Austin Hays, Elly De La Cruz, and Gavin Lux all had multiple hits.
News and Notes
- The Reds went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
- Elly De La Cruz had an 11-game hit streak.
- Gavin Lux has an 11-game hit streak.
- De La Cruz committed his sixth error of the season.
- Noelvi Marte stole two bases.
- De La Cruz and Jake Fraley both stole a base.
- It was the Reds' second sweep of the season.
- The Reds are 11-3 when scoring five or more runs.
- Jeimer Candelario went 0-4 and is hitting .113 this season.
Up Next
The Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 6:40 ET. Nick Martinez will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
