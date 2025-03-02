Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Cubs 7-3 Behind Three Home Runs

Another big day for the offense.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) hits a 3 run home run to give the Cincinnati Reds the go ahead run in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Will Benson (30) hits a 3 run home run to give the Cincinnati Reds the go ahead run in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Reds beat the Cubs 7-3 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Good Day for the Pitching Staff

Carson Spiers got the start and pitched three strong innings, surrendering just two hits, one walk, and a run. He struck out three.

Scott Barlow, Albert Abreu, Zach Maxwell, Drew Parrish, and Andrew Moore all added scoreless innings.

The Cubs scored two runs off of Bryan Shaw, whose ERA is up to 10.13 this spring.

Back-to-Back Home Runs Lead the Offense

Tyler Stephenson started the Reds' scoring with a double down the left field line. The catcher was 2-3 with two doubles on the day.

In the third, Santiago Espinal doubled home TJ Friedl and Jeimer Candelario followed with a single up the middle to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth, Jake Fraley and Blake Dunn hit back-to-back home runs to make it a four-run lead. Fraley, who had just five home runs in all of 2024, is looking to regain his power from previous seasons.

Fraley added another RBI-single later in the game.

Will Benson closed out the scoring with his first home run of the spring.

News and Notes

  • Jacob Hurtubise went 1-2 with a double and is hitting .600 this spring.
  • The loss was the first loss for the Cubs this spring.
  • The Reds were 3-12 with runners in scoring position.
  • Jake Fraley stole his first base of the spring.
  • Cooper Bowman stole his first base of the spring.
  • Noelvi Marte went 0-3 and is hitting .067 this spring.
  • Scott Barlow has yet to allow a hit this spring.

Up Next

The Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Goodyear Ballpark at 8:05 ET.

