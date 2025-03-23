Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Guardians 13-2 Behind Elly De La Cruz's Big Day at the Plate
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Guardians 13-2 in their spring training finale on Sunday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
De La Cruz's Big Day
Elly De La Cruz reached base in all three plate appearances on Sunday to finish off an outstanding spring. In the first, the 23-year-old doubled home TJ Friedl to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.
In his next at-bat, De La Cruz singled home Jose Trevino to extend the Reds' lead to two.
He walked in his final at-bat.
De La Cruz posted a .409/.519/.773 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.292 OPS in 18 games this spring. He also drew 10 walks and had 12 strikeouts in 44 at-bats.
Lodolo's Strong Start
Nick Lodolo ended the spring with his longest start of the season. The left-hander tossed six innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven.
Lodolo ended the spring with a 2.45 ERA.
Offensive Explosion
Cincinnati got off to a fast start on Sunday. De La Cruz hit an RBI double and came around to score on a wild pitch.
In the third, the Reds would score seven runs. De La Cruz singled home Jose Trevino to start the scoring. Austin Hays continued his strong spring with a double that scored De La Cruz and Friedl.
Later in the inning, Gavin Lux hit his second home run of the spring, and Jake Fraley hit a two-run double that scored Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
Encarnacion-Strand added a two-run triple in the sixth.
The Reds scored 13 runs on 11 hits.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz hit .409 this spring and reached base all three times today.
- Austin Hays hit. 310 this spring.
- Gavin Lux went 2-3 today and hit .300 this spring.
- Jose Trevino went 0-3 today and hit .139 this spring.
- Ian Gibaut and Sam Moll pitched scoreless innings.
- The Reds were 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The Reds will play the Dayton Dragons in Dayton, Ohio at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:10 ET.
