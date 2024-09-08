Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Mets to Snap New York's Nine-Game Winning Streak

Inside The Reds

The Reds avoided the sweep.

Sep 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Santiago Espinal (4) is picked off at first base in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (69-75) beat the New York Mets (78-65) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to break New York's nine-game winning streak.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Great Pitching Effort

Julian Aguiar started for the Reds and tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just two hits. He walked two and struck out two.

The Mets got their only run of the game when Starling Marte singled home Pete Alonso in the sixth inning off Tony Santillan.

Emilio Pagan, Justin Wilson, Buck Farmer, and Alexis Diaz all had scoreless appearances out of the Reds' bullpen.

Clutch Hitting

While the Reds only had seven hits in the game, they came up with clutch hits when they needed them.

Trailing 1-0 in the seventh inning, Noelvi Marte singled down the right-field line to score Jake Fraley.

In the ninth, with the game tied at one, Santiago Espinal hit a two-run double to give the Reds a 3-1 advantage. Espinal and Ty France were the only two Reds players with multiple hits in the game.

Up Next

The Reds will head to Atlanta on Monday to play a makeup game against the Braves at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds won for just the fourth time all season when trailing after six innings. (4-54)
  • Cincinnati won for the 10th time this season when scoring three runs or less. (10-51)
  • The Reds are 5-2 in September.
  • Alexis Diaz recorded his 26th save of the season.

