Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Pirates 5-2 Behind Elly De La Cruz's Grand Slam

The Reds have won four of their last five games.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a grand slam in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (7-8) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-10) 5-2 on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park. Here are our postgame takeaways:

A Grand Slam on Your Bobblehead Day?

On a night where thousands of fans stood in the cold to get an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead, De La Cruz put on a show for them.

In the third inning with the game tied at 0 and the bases loaded, De La Cruz sent the crowd into a frenzy when hit a 3-2 fastball into the left seats to give the Reds a 4-0 lead.

After the Pirates brought it within two runs in the seventh, Jose Trevino grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Noelvi Marte to give Cincinnati an insurance run.

The Reds had just four hits on the night.

Abbott Impresses in Debut

After missing the first three starts through the rotation, Andrew Abbott returned on Saturday and impressed.

The left-hander threw five innings of one-run baseball, allowing just two hits. He walked two batters and struck out five.

Bullpen Shuts It Down

Scott Barlow gave up a run in his 2/3 of an inning, but Ian Gibaut and Tony Santillan both had scoreless appearances.

In the ninth, Emilio Pagan pitched a 1-2-3 inning for his fourth save of the season.

News and Notes

  • The Reds have won four of their last five games.
  • The Reds improved to 2-4 when facing a left-handed starter.
  • The Reds went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
  • The Reds are now 6-3 in night games compared to 1-5 in day games.
  • The Reds are 4-1 when scoring five or more runs.

Up Next

The Reds will face the Pirates in the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET. Hunter Greene will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis