Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Pirates 5-2 Behind Elly De La Cruz's Grand Slam
The Cincinnati Reds (7-8) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-10) 5-2 on Saturday night at Great American Ball Park. Here are our postgame takeaways:
A Grand Slam on Your Bobblehead Day?
On a night where thousands of fans stood in the cold to get an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead, De La Cruz put on a show for them.
In the third inning with the game tied at 0 and the bases loaded, De La Cruz sent the crowd into a frenzy when hit a 3-2 fastball into the left seats to give the Reds a 4-0 lead.
After the Pirates brought it within two runs in the seventh, Jose Trevino grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Noelvi Marte to give Cincinnati an insurance run.
The Reds had just four hits on the night.
Abbott Impresses in Debut
After missing the first three starts through the rotation, Andrew Abbott returned on Saturday and impressed.
The left-hander threw five innings of one-run baseball, allowing just two hits. He walked two batters and struck out five.
Bullpen Shuts It Down
Scott Barlow gave up a run in his 2/3 of an inning, but Ian Gibaut and Tony Santillan both had scoreless appearances.
In the ninth, Emilio Pagan pitched a 1-2-3 inning for his fourth save of the season.
News and Notes
- The Reds have won four of their last five games.
- The Reds improved to 2-4 when facing a left-handed starter.
- The Reds went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds are now 6-3 in night games compared to 1-5 in day games.
- The Reds are 4-1 when scoring five or more runs.
Up Next
The Reds will face the Pirates in the series finale on Sunday at 1:40 ET. Hunter Greene will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast