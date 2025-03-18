Postgame Takeaways: Reds Break Seven Game Skid, Beat Angels 1-0
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Nick Martinez Shines
After giving up four runs in his four innings of work against the Texas Rangers in his last start, Nick Martinez allowed just one hit and no runs in his four innings on Tuesday afternoon. He struck out six.
The right-hander's ERA is down to 2.25 this spring.
Matt McLain's Big Day
On a day where the Cincinnati offense had just six hits, Matt McLain went 2-3 with an RBI single in the third inning that was hit over 112 mph.
Gavin Lux also had two hits on the afternoon.
Bullpen Was Lights Out
Sam Moll, who has really struggled this spring, pitched a perfect fifth inning. Tony Santillan walked a batter, but did not give up a run in the sixth. In the seventh, Ian Gibaut worked a 1-2-3 scoreless frame.
Lyon Richardson closed out the ballgame with two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out three. Richardson has not allowed a run in his last seven outings.
News and Notes
- Austin Wynns was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Blake Dunn double.
- Ethan O'Donnell threw out the would-be tying run at the plate in the eighth.
- The Reds were 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds are 14-15-1 against the Angels in Cactus League play.
- Elly De La Cruz made a sensational play at shortstop. See the highlight below.
Up Next
The Reds are off tomorrow and face the Kansas City Royals at 4:05 ET on Thursday.
