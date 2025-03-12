Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Fall 4-3 to Rangers Behind Jeimer Candelario's Big Day

It was just the second time this spring the Reds have lost at Goodyear Ballpark.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) prepares between pitches in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Jeimer Candelario (3) prepares between pitches in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer-Imagn Images
The Reds fell to the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon in Surprise, Arizona.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Martinez Bounces Back after Rough First Inning

The game got off to a rough start for Martinez. He walked Josh Smith. Corey Seager reached on an error by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Joc Pederson followed with a three-run home run.

Martinez retired the next three batters to end the first inning. After the first, he settled down and tossed four innings and allowed just one unearned run. He struck out three. The 34-year-old's ERA is at 3.34 this spring.

Big Third Inning Not Enough for Offense

In the third inning, the Reds' top performers this spring continued to produce. Jacob Hurtubise started the inning with a walk. After a TJ Friedl groundout, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz singled. Jeimer Candelario followed with a bases-clearing double to tie the game at three.

Bullpen Lights Out

The Reds' bullpen tossed four scoreless innings to close out the game. Alexis Diaz worked around a hit and a walk to throw a scoreless frame.

Scott Barlow gave up a hit, but that was it.

Tony Santillan pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh.

Albert Abreu gave up a hit, but continued his strong spring. His ERA is down to 1.80.

News and Notes

  • The Reds were 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
  • TJ Friedl had two hits and improved his average to .379.
  • Elly De La Cruz went 1-3 and is hitting .481 this spring.
  • Jose Trevino hit his second double of the spring.

Up Next

The Reds host the Athletics on Thursday at 4:05 ET in Goodyear, Arizona. Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds.

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

