Postgame Takeaways: Reds Fall 4-3 to Rangers Behind Jeimer Candelario's Big Day
The Reds fell to the Texas Rangers 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon in Surprise, Arizona.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Bounces Back after Rough First Inning
The game got off to a rough start for Martinez. He walked Josh Smith. Corey Seager reached on an error by Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Joc Pederson followed with a three-run home run.
Martinez retired the next three batters to end the first inning. After the first, he settled down and tossed four innings and allowed just one unearned run. He struck out three. The 34-year-old's ERA is at 3.34 this spring.
Big Third Inning Not Enough for Offense
In the third inning, the Reds' top performers this spring continued to produce. Jacob Hurtubise started the inning with a walk. After a TJ Friedl groundout, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz singled. Jeimer Candelario followed with a bases-clearing double to tie the game at three.
Bullpen Lights Out
The Reds' bullpen tossed four scoreless innings to close out the game. Alexis Diaz worked around a hit and a walk to throw a scoreless frame.
Scott Barlow gave up a hit, but that was it.
Tony Santillan pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh.
Albert Abreu gave up a hit, but continued his strong spring. His ERA is down to 1.80.
News and Notes
- The Reds were 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
- TJ Friedl had two hits and improved his average to .379.
- Elly De La Cruz went 1-3 and is hitting .481 this spring.
- Jose Trevino hit his second double of the spring.
Up Next
The Reds host the Athletics on Thursday at 4:05 ET in Goodyear, Arizona. Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds.
