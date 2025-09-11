Rally Reds Come From Behind to Beat Padres, Win First Series in San Diego Since 2019
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Wednesday night, improving to just 6-41 in games they've scored two runs or less. It was Cincinnati's first series win in San Diego since 2019.
It was looking like the Reds might get shut out again, but the Rally Reds appeared out of nowhere in the eighth inning. With one out in the inning, TJ Friedl reached on a bunt single to start the rally.
After Noelvi Marte grounded out to shortstop, the Padres made a pitching change and brought in left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon to face Elly De La Cruz.
After falling behind 0-2, De La Cruz fought off a 98 mph sinker and shot it through the right side. Friedl slid in just ahead of the tag, and the Reds tied it up.
"I just wanted to get the job done," De La Cruz said. "I did it. We were happy with that."
Reds manager Terry Francona pinch hit for Gavin Lux with Miguel Andujar, who poked the first pitch he saw into left field for a single to give the Reds their first and only lead of the game.
"The thing that sticks out more than anything is Abbott getting us there. He gave us that 3-2 fastball to Tatis, but other than that, he looked like Abbott...We scratched, we clawed, that is a big win for us."
Abbott gave up just one run over eight innings.
The win improved the Reds to 74-72 and just two games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can watch Francona, Friedl, De La Cruz, and Abbott's postgame comments below:
