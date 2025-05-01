Inside The Reds

Recently Promoted Reliever Luis Mey BRINGS THE HEAT for the Cincinnati Reds

Mey throws hard and gets strikeouts

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (62) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (62) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds called up Luis Mey on Thursday. Here comes "THE HEAT."

Mey can chuck it. He routinely eclipses 100 MPH on his fastball, even touching 103.2 MPH. He will throw it a lot as the only other pitch he throws is a slider and it’s just ok. 

Mey should be an interesting middle relief arm, but I’m not sure I am ready for him to be a high-leverage guy. While he is electric with the fastball, he is erratic with his command. He has walked 16.7% of the batters he’s faced, which is double the league average walk rate. That will be a concern to keep an eye on with Mey.

This is exciting though. Mey profiles as a possible late-inning reliever for the Reds down the road, especially if he can reign in that walk rate.

What’s the most gimmicky stat that I don’t expect to continue with Mey?

The fact he hasn’t allowed a home run in two years. He does a good job of keeping batted balls on the ground, but he is not Homer Proof, although that would be a nice attribute to have.

Regardless, I am looking forward to Mey’s first appearance.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

