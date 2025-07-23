Reds Break Three-Game Losing Streak vs Nationals, Francona and Lodolo React
The Cincinnati Reds needed a win desperately on Wednesday, and Nick Lodolo delivered it with a complete-game shutout over the Washington Nationals.
Lodolo gave up just four hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out eight over nine scoreless innings on Wednesday.
"It's cool," Lodolo said. "I got the rainout CG, but now I got a real one. I feel like I had everything working for the most part. Good defense. I got some early outs that helped me stay in the game that long."
The left-hander was pounding the strike zone with 75 of his 105 pitches going for strikes.
"I thought as the game went he got stronger, which is a really good sign," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "Breaking ball has been a weapon. He holds his velocity the entire game. He threw strikes. He just really pitched a great game."
Jake Fraley, Noelvi Marte, and Jose Trevino all had an RBI, leading the offense despite having just one extra-base hit on the day.
You can watch and listen to Lodolo, Jake Fraley, and Francona's postgame comments below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast