Reds Broadcaster Jeff Brantley Discusses How Elly De La Cruz Can Take the Next Step
Elly De La Cruz had a fantastic 2024 season for the Reds, slashing .259/.339/.471 with 71 extra-base hits and a league-leading 697 stolen bases. However, he also led the league with 218 strikeouts and 29 errors.
Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley joined Mo Egger on ESPN 1530 this week to discuss the upcoming season and, specifically, how Elly De La Cruz can take the next step and be more consistent.
"We know the excitement and all of the strength that is there for Elly," Brantley said. "There is nothing he can't do on a baseball field. Now it's a matter of being consistently great. Not consistently okay. Be great every time you walk out there.
"Be consistent because if your expectation is always to be good, well then you're going to drop down below that expectation. Your expectation has to be that I want to be great, I want to be elite on every single pitch, because if you do drop off, instead of dropping off from 75 to 50, you're going to drop off from 95 to 85."
It’s easy to overlook that 2025 will mark only Elly’s second full season in the big leagues. There's every reason to believe he’ll continue to elevate his game and develop into a true star.
Watch the clip below:
