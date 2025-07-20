Inside The Reds

Reds Fall to Mets 3-2: Hear From Andrew Abbott, Terry Francona, and Others

The Reds still won the series.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jul 20, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds fell 3-2 to the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. After tying the game at two in the top of the eighth, the Mets scored the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout to take the lead back in the bottom half of the inning.

The Reds had chances early in the game, but couldn't manage to come up with the big hit they needed. They had just seven hits on the game.

Reds manager Terry Francona had high praise for the Mets' starting pitcher David Peterson.

"He's got all the pitches," Francona said. He is tall, he has good extension, everything kind of comes out of the same lane. He can spin it. He is a good pitcher."

Andrew Abbott made his first start since pitching an inning in the MLB All-Star Game. The left-hander gave up two runs on six hits over six innings. He walked a batter and struck out five.

"Really tough team, really tough lineup," Abbott said. "They took a lot of good swings. I had early soft contact so I was good with that. I was able to limit the hits, limit the walks and keep them off the bases so they didn't have any big innings."

Francona mentioned Ashcraft and Emilio Pagan were unavailable in the bullpen today.

You can listen to Abbot and Francona's postgame comments below:

