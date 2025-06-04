Reds Manager Terry Francona and Andrew Abbott React to 12th Straight Series Loss to Brewers
It was the 39th series in a row where the Reds have lost the opening game of the series and gone on to lose the series. It's a stat that almost doesn't seem real. They have lost 12 straight dseries to the Brewers.
"I do think sitting and watching them play and the way they play against us is a good thing to learn," Andrew Abbott said.
The Brewers got off to an early lead on Wednesday and never looked back. Abbott suffered his worst start of the season. He gave up multiple two-run home runs today which was the difference in the game.
"Yeah, it was just two pitches," Abbott said postgame. "A cutter that didn't move to Chourio and a changeup up to Cameron. In all fairness, they should hit those a long way. They didn't miss them."
The Reds had just four hits on the game, three of which came from Jose Trevino. They were 0-8 with runners in scoring position. The Reds are just 7-13 against left-handed starting pitchers this season.
When asked why the Reds struggle so much against relievers, Reds manager Terry Francona wished he had a better answer.
"We kind of talk about stuff like that," Francona said. If we had an answer, it wouldn't be like that. It's not like everybody just shuts it down. I'd like to figure that out better. I don't have an answer for you."
You can watch Francona and Abbott's full interviews below:
