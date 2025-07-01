Reds Manager Terry Francona and Chase Burns React to 13-6 Loss to Red Sox
The Cincinnati Reds fell behind early after the Red Sox scored seven runs in the first inning of rookie Chase Burns and they could never recover, falling 13-6.
Burns struggled so much that the Red Sox broadcast booth thinks he may have been tipping his pitches.
Reds manager Terry Francona weighed in.
"I don't know," Francona said. "That's definitely something you always need to check. He threw some pitches that caught a lot of the plate and they were definitely looking hard. Cora is one of the best at that."
Burns isn't sure what happened, but he knows he didn't execute.
"They put a lot of good swings on a lot of good pitches, but a lot of mistakes out there," Burns said. "I couldn't really tell you."
The Reds were just the second team all season long to score five runs off of Red Sox starter Garrett Chrochet.
Austin Hays, Spencer Steer, and Matt McLain all drove in runs to get the Reds within three in the fifth inning, but that would be the closest they would get.
"I was proud of our guys," Francona said. "We kept our energy up. We kept fighting. That's an easy guy to say this is not our night."
You can listen to Francona and Burns's full postgame interviews below:
