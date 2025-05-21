Reds Manager Terry Francona Defends Risky Call That Backfired in Reds Defeat
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Tuesday night. It was the eighth time this season that the Reds have been shutout and the fourth time this season that they have lost 1-0.
Early in the game, the Reds had a leadoff triple by TJ Friedl and a leadoff double, but both times the Reds were unable to bring him home.
"We had a leafoff triple and we strand him," Francona said. "We had a leadoff double and didn't score. But you do give that kid (Pirates Pitcher Bailey Falter) some credit."
However, late in the game, there were multiple chances to pinch-hit Gavin Lux and Will Benson against right-handed pitchers, but they never got off the bench.
In the ninth, TJ Friedl finished off a 10-pitch at-bat with a single to right field to lead off the inning. Instead of pinch-hitting for Santiago Espinal, who came into the game with a .552 OPS against right-handed pitching, Francona decided to ride with him. Espinal grounded into a double play on the first pitch he saw.
Francona defended the decision when talking to reporters postgame.
"I think Espi is one of our best hitters and I was trying to give Lux some needed time," Francona said. "If Espi comes out, Lux is at third. I was trying not to do that."
