Reds Offense Continues to Sputter in Shutout Loss in Atlanta Monday Night
CINCINNATI -- The Reds have entered another offensive slump, having scored just one run over their last two games.
Monday night in Atlanta, the Reds didn't get a hit until the top of the eighth inning. It was their only hit of the ball game in a 4-0 loss.
Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver was tremendous in the first of four games in Atlanta, hurling eight shutout innings and only needing 99 pitches to get it done. The 22-year-old right-hander battled around four walks to strike out five and keep the Reds out of the hit column through the first seven innings.
In a season where the Reds are searching for consistency, now having dropped three straight, Smith-Shawver's gem Monday night brings up this reference.
It was Smith-Shawver who got the start for the Braves the night of June 23, 2023. That was the game where Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, and the Reds overcame an early 5-0 deficit to win 11-10. The win was Cincinnati's 12th straight win at the time.
Since that night, the Reds haven't had a consistent winning streak that's come close to the one they went on in mid-June of 2023. Their offense has been way too inconsistent, and our Jeff Carr highlighted how the Reds have not been able to take advantage of playing in their hitter-friendly home that is Great American Ball Park since De La Cruz was called up.
Coming off a series loss to the Washington Nationals, which gave the Reds a losing home stand at 3-4, the Reds' lineup was heavily silenced on Monday night. Since Hunter Greene's gem on Friday night, the Reds have lost three straight, and their offense has entered another cold stretch.
Brady Singer took the loss on Monday night, his second straight time being on the losing end of a decision. Singer was 4-0 after winning in Miami on April 23rd, but he has lost his last two starts. It's hard to stay undefeated, but the Reds offense has done little to complement Singer in his last two starts against St. Louis and Atlanta.
When everything is clicking for the Reds, they can win games in bunches. But when something goes wrong, it's a chain reaction in a negative way.
This Reds offense is still searching for consistency. The later we get into May, the more concerning the lack of consistency will become.
