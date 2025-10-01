Reds Rally Comes Up Short as Dodgers Do Damage Early in Game 1
CINCINNATI -- The Reds know they are a resilient group. They have faced so much adversity this season that it made sense they were going to eventually cut into the Dodgers' big lead on Tuesday night.
After the Dodgers slugged their way to an 8-0 lead, the Reds scored five runs across the seventh and eighth innings to pull to within 10-5. They even left the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
But the Reds couldn't get any closer in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.
Now, the Reds season is on the line Wednesday night.
Let's look at the key takeaways from Tuesday night's 10-5 Reds loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.
Dodgers Lineup Mashes
They mashed in a big way with their biggest stars. Shohei Ohtani homered twice, and so did Teoscar Hernandez. Add in a Tommy Edman home run, and the Dodgers hit five home runs to break the game open early. Their five home runs tie a team postseason record.
The Dodgers led the National League with 244 home runs during the regular season, and they were second overall in Major League Baseball behind only the New York Yankees.
Hunter Greene Hit Hard
The Reds right-handed ace made his MLB Postseason debut in his hometown Tuesday night. Unfortunately, it did not go well right from the outset.
Shohei Ohtani homered to lead off the bottom of the first for the Dodgers, and it was a sign of things to come. Greene allowed three home runs to the Dodgers in three innings. Teoscar Hernández and Tommy Edman hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third to stretch the lead to 5-0.
In three innings Tuesday night, Greene allowed six hits and five earned runs, two walks and struck out four. He threw 42 of his 65 pitches for strikes.
Reds Can't Break Through Against Blake Snell
Snell is a two-time Cy Young Award winner, and he shwoed why Tuesday night. Pitching a shutout into the seventh inning, Snell struck out nine and allowed just four hits. He threw 57 of his 91 pitches for strikes.
The Reds couldn't get anything going off of him, and it was a big part of why there were on the short end of the stick Tuesday night.
Scoring Summary
Bottom 1st
LAD: Shohei Ohtani solo home run (Dodgers lead 1-0)
Bottom 3rd
LAD: Teoscar Hernández three-run home run (Dodgers lead 4-0)
LAD: Tommy Edman solo home run (Dodgers lead 5-0)
Bottom 5th
LAD: Teoscar Hernández solo home run (Dodgers lead 6-0)
Bottom 6th
LAD: Shohei Ohtani two-run home run (Dodgers lead 8-0)
Top 7th
CIN: Elly De La Cruz RBI fielder's choice (Dodgders lead 8-1)
CIN: Tyler Stephenson RBI double (Dodgers lead 8-2)
Bottom 7th
LAD: Alex Call RBI single (Dodgers lead 9-2)
LAD: Ben Rortvedt RBI single (Dodgers lead 10-2)
Top 8th
CIN: Sal Stewart RBI walk (Dodgers lead 10-3)
CIN: Spencer Steer RBI single (Dodgers lead 10-4)
CIN: Elly De La Cruz RBI walk (Dodgers lead 10-5)
On Deck
Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. It's a game for the entire Reds season Wednesdy afternoon.
Reds right-hander Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81 ERA) will start against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA).
Littell was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 30th. He is 2-0 in 10 starts with four of those starts going six or more innings. He's pitched seven innings twice since coming over to the Reds.
Yamamoto pitched a seven-inning gem at Great American Ball Park in late July, going seven innings with just one earned run and four hits while allowing no walks and striking out nine. He threw 65 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
First pitch is scheduled for 9:08 E.T. on ESPN and 700WLW. ESPN Radio will also have the national radio call.
