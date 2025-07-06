Inside The Reds

Reds Starting Pitcher SNUBBED From All-Star Selection

Abbott has had better quality to his performances this year for the Reds than a certain NL All Star appointee.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott prepares to pitch in the third inning between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 28, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott prepares to pitch in the third inning between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, June 28, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott was snubbed from the NL All-Star team on Sunday evening. While it’s difficult to compare him to a stacked NL pitching field, there is one guy he is definitely better than.

Chicago Cubs left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd got the nod over Abbott for one reason: he’s pitched more this year.

Boyd has pitched in two more games and tossed 15 more innings. Boyd has nine more strikeouts (but in 15 more innings) and has a slightly lower walk percentage. THAT’S IT.

Abbott has more bWAR, a better ERA, better ERA+, better strikeout rate and is the only one between the two to toss a complete game shutout.

Commissioner Rob Manfred appointed Clayton Kershaw an honorary All Star based on a stellar career, so it is not as if Abbott was being compared to him. It is clear, however, that Abbott deserved an All Star nod over Boyd.

https://stathead.com/tiny/6wDs2
Stathead Baseball

An injury to a currently appointed pitcher could change things for Abbott, but it is sad that he was not in the first group of All Star appointees.

Elly De La Cruz was the Reds' lone All-Star selection.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

