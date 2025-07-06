Reds Starting Pitcher SNUBBED From All-Star Selection
Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott was snubbed from the NL All-Star team on Sunday evening. While it’s difficult to compare him to a stacked NL pitching field, there is one guy he is definitely better than.
Chicago Cubs left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd got the nod over Abbott for one reason: he’s pitched more this year.
Boyd has pitched in two more games and tossed 15 more innings. Boyd has nine more strikeouts (but in 15 more innings) and has a slightly lower walk percentage. THAT’S IT.
Abbott has more bWAR, a better ERA, better ERA+, better strikeout rate and is the only one between the two to toss a complete game shutout.
Commissioner Rob Manfred appointed Clayton Kershaw an honorary All Star based on a stellar career, so it is not as if Abbott was being compared to him. It is clear, however, that Abbott deserved an All Star nod over Boyd.
An injury to a currently appointed pitcher could change things for Abbott, but it is sad that he was not in the first group of All Star appointees.
Elly De La Cruz was the Reds' lone All-Star selection.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast