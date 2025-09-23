Inside The Reds

Reds Stay Conservative with Hunter Greene’s Schedule Ahead of Playoff Push

The Reds start a three-game series with the Pirates on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati.
With Monday’s off day, the Reds could have bumped Hunter Greene up to Tuesday’s start, which would have set him up for the season finale and given him two outings before the regular season ends.

However, they opted to keep Greene starting on Wednesday and give him an extra day of rest.

“We’ll stay put," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

If the Reds end up making the playoffs, Greene should be ready to start game one of the postseason. However, if it comes down to Sunday's season finale and Greene is unavailable to pitch, it may be a decision they'd like to have back.

There are arguments on both sides. It's a risk the Reds feel is worth taking.

Greene is coming off a complete-game shutout against the Chicago Cubs in his last start. It was the third shutout by a Reds pitcher this season.

The Reds are currently 80-76 and tied with the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. The Reds hold the tiebreaker.

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

