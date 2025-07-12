Inside The Reds

Reds Superstar Joins Unique Company With Performance In Friday's Loss to Rockies

The Reds fell 3-2 on Friday night.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 10, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) hugs shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the victory over the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) hugs shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the victory over the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz was intentionally walked three times on Friday night in the Reds 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

It was just the fifth time and Red has been intentionally walked three times in a game and the first time it's happened since July 24, 2015, according to Matt Wilkes.

De La Cruz joins Tucker Barnhart, Eric Davis, and Ted Kluszewski as the only three Reds players in franchise history to be intentionnaly walked three times in one game.

The 23-year-old is hitting .282 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs this season. Last weekend, he became a second-time All-Star.

The Rockies' game plan was to not let De La Cruz beat them, and it worked. The Reds were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Friday night.

You can see the full post below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis