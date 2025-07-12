Reds Superstar Joins Unique Company With Performance In Friday's Loss to Rockies
Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz was intentionally walked three times on Friday night in the Reds 3-2 loss to the Rockies.
It was just the fifth time and Red has been intentionally walked three times in a game and the first time it's happened since July 24, 2015, according to Matt Wilkes.
De La Cruz joins Tucker Barnhart, Eric Davis, and Ted Kluszewski as the only three Reds players in franchise history to be intentionnaly walked three times in one game.
The 23-year-old is hitting .282 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs this season. Last weekend, he became a second-time All-Star.
The Rockies' game plan was to not let De La Cruz beat them, and it worked. The Reds were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Friday night.
You can see the full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast