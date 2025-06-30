Reds Veteran Has Helped Spark Recent Streak That Has Cincinnati in Playoff Race
On May 10, the Cincinnati Reds scored 13 runs against the Houston Astros and won 13-9, improving to 20-21 on the season. However, although the Reds had 12 hits, Spencer Steer went 0-3 and dropped his slash line to .185/.264/285.
Steer's early-season struggles were one of the toughest things he's gone through in his career.
"It was like climbing a mountain and kept falling backwards," Steer told Charlie Goldsmith on the Power Stacks podcast. "Every time I made progress, I just kept falling backwards. I just couldn't find my footing."
Steer was having serious doubts about himself during the stretch.
"We were struggling as a team too and I just feel like I wasn't pulling my weight," Steer said. I was having those serious doubts like am I just not a good player anymore? I was just fighting those mental battles."
However, Steer has turned the corner in a big way since May 11, slashing .312/.344/.500 with a wRC+ of 128 to go along with 16 extra-base hits.
On Friday, Steer hit three home runs, leading the Reds to an 8-1 victory. He became the first Red to hit three home runs in a game since Jesse Winker in 2021.
On Sunday, with the Reds trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning, Steer roped a game-tying RBI single to center field, that scored Elly De La Cruz. Will Benson hit a walk-off single later in the inning to propel the Reds to victory and a 44-40 record.
So what has been the secret to Steer's turnaround?
"To be honest, there was no turning point," he continued. "I just think it was a slow and steady climb out of it. Just stacking good games. The numbers are what they are. Who cares what the numbers looked like. I was trying to find little wins in each at-bat."
It’s no coincidence the Reds have climbed to a season-best four games over .500 during Steer’s hot stretch. The Reds need Steer to be a big part of the offense, and lately, he's delivered.
