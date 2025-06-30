Watch and Listen: Spencer Steer's Game-Tying Hit in Ninth Inning in Win Over Padres
Before Will Benson hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Padres, Spencer Steer stepped up to the plate with Elly De La Cruz on second base and Gavin Lux on first base.
Steer, who has been red hot at the plate of late, blooped a single into center field. Padres' center fielder Jackson Merrill threw the ball at over 99 mph to try to get De La Cruz at the plate, but the throw was high and allowed De La Cruz to slide in under the tag.
After a Jose Trevino single, Will Benson roped a single down the right field line that gave the Reds the walk-off victory.
It was Cincinnati's sixth win in. their last seven series and they tied a season high with being four games over .500.
Watch Steer's game-tying single in the ninth as heard on Reds and Padres television and radio below:
