Report: New York Yankees Eyeing Multiple Cincinnati Reds Veterans at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching and the New York Yankees are eyeing multiple Cincinnati Reds veterans according to multiple reports.
Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo was the first to report that New York had interest in a few of the Reds' relievers. He also added that Cincinnati sent scouts to a Yankees' series against the Rays earlier this month.
Nick Martinez, Lucas Sims and even Alexis Diaz could be potential bullpen targets for the Yankees.
New York could also have their eyes on former National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network says that India's trade value has gone up this season and that a few teams have expressed interest, including the Yankees.
The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET. The Reds play the Cubs that night at 7:10 p.m. ET at Great American Ballpark.
They may stand pat, but it would be a slight surprise if they didn't make some sort of deal between now and the deadline.
